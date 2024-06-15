Primal, Samurai Jack Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Announces New Heist Series for Adult Swim

Genndy Tartakovsky, creator behind Primal, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and more, is now developing a new animated heist series with Adult Swim! Tartakovsky has become one of the most notable creators with animation fans over the decades as he has helped to birth massive fan favorites such as Dexter's Laboratory, Hotel Transylvania, and more. The creator has been making a massive comeback to screens with the help of Adult Swim that started with Samurai Jack's fifth and final season, and has since resulted in the release of a few more original animated projects that helped to spark their own respective universes.

Following the release of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal last year and with the upcoming release of the third season of Primal, Genndy Tartakovsky took the stage during Adult Swim's presentation at Annecy International Film Festival 2024 to announce the development of a new animated heist series, Heist Safari, a ten episode "comedic robbery" series that the creator notes will have the feel of a musical as reported by Variety.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Is Heist Safari?

As teased by Tartakovsky, Heist Safari will be following three brother frog robbers as Variety teases are, "control freak James, neurotic Issac, and little George, who thinks he's brilliant but is actually totally not." The main plot of the series is further teased as such, "Estranged, they meet up at their father's funeral, where they are informed that they will only inherit his fortune if they pull off a bank heist, stealing the contents of a bank's vault numbered 88. Trouble comes when all three cut side deals for help in the form of a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo and an Italian gorilla mobster. The police are wildebeests."

Tartakovsky teased that episodes will tell the story out of order, and will be executed as one shot with an EDM soundtrack backing it all up. As for what inspired this idea, Tartakovsky explained that it's due to the shortening attention spans of the audience, "This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it."

If you wanted to check out more of Tartakovsky's works, you can find the likes of Samurai Jack, Primal, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal now streaming with Max.

via Variety