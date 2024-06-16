My Hero Academia Season 7 Kickstarts Bakugo's Best Team Up Yet

My Hero Academia has kicked off the final fights between the heroes and villains in Season 7, and the anime has revealed Katsuki Bakugo's most explosive team up yet as he fight alongside the Rabbit Hero Mirko! My Hero Academia Season 7 spent its first few episodes properly setting the stage for the true final conflict against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. The previous episode saw the heroes reveal their full plan for this final battle that saw them forcibly separate each of the main villains into different battlefields with different plans to take on each one of them.

My Hero Academia Season 7's newest episode started these respective battles, and revealed that a key part of the hero's plan was to separate Shigaraki from the others and lock him down long enough for Izuku Midoriya to deal damage. But with Deku thrown into the chaos with Himiko Toga instead, Bakugo and the other heroes need to do their best in the meantime. This leads to the first real team up between Bakugo and Mirko, and it perfectly showcases how the two share basically the same explosive personality.

they’re literally the perfect duo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OyvvBsZDCj — mira !? (@izukuthinker) June 15, 2024

My Hero Academia: Bakugo and Mirko Team Up

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 begins with Shota Aizawa and the other heroes realizing that Deku is not on their battlefield. The original plan was to hold off Shigaraki's use of Decay for as long as possible with Aizawa's Erasure and Monoma's copied version of it so that Deku could fight the villain without much trouble. But with Deku not there, it's meant that now the other heroes are on their own and need to face off Shigaraki anyway regardless of how strong the villain has become.

Bakugo's in a bit of a panic without Deku there and the plan going awry, so Mirko tries to tell him that they need to fight anyway. It's here Bakugo answers back by telling her not to just charge in. Mirko responds by calling Bakugo cocky, and Bakugo then starts to challenge the Rabbit Hero to a fight. Their personalities are near in sync in terms of that aggression, and even Best Jeanist notes how the two of them are on the same wavelength as they need to fight Shigaraki instead of each other.

We haven't seen these heroes really cross paths, and now with the final battles in gear we're going to see a lot more mix ups like this as the fights continue. But hopefully, it's not the end of this fun Bakugo and Mirko tag team.