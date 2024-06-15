2.5 Dimensional Seduction Trailer, Poster Released

2.5 Dimensional Seduction will be making its anime debut this Summer, and the anime has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its premiere! 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is one of the many Shonen Jump franchises making its anime adaptation debuts this year, and is likely going to be one of the series fans want to keep an eye on the most over the coming months. With the Summer 2024 anime schedule kicking off fairly soon, the anime is sharing more of what fans can expect to see from the new anime series in action.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction will be making its debut this July as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and has revealed a new trailer that you can check out in the video above highlighting its central conceit of a duo getting closer together through cosplay. Showing off the many heroines making their appearance in the new anime, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction has released a new poster revealing their in and out of cosplay looks below.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Anime Release Date

Based on the Shonen Jump+ manga from Yu Hashimoto, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will be premiering on July 5th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Hideki Okamoto will be directing the anime for J.C. Staff with Takao Yoshioka handling the scripts, Tomoyuki Shitaya designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi composing the music. The anime will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, so the anime will air through the Summer and Fall 2024 anime seasons for 24-26 episodes.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction stars a voice cast that includes Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura, Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano, Akari Kito as Mikari Tachibana, Aya Yamane as 753, Yuka Nukui as Magino, Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino, M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nonoa, and Sayumi Watabe as Aria. As for what to expect from the new anime, HIDIVE teases 2.5 Dimensional Seduction as such:

"'I have no interest in real girls!' So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Liliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Ririsa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Ririsa convinces Okumura to become her photographer—and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Ririsa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds."