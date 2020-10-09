Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Fun Fem Spin on Super Saiyan Goku

✖

Goku's first transformation into a Super Saiyan is one of the most memorable moments of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise, and now one cosplay has put a fun fem spin on the famous form! Goku becoming a Super Saiyan for the first time is probably one of the biggest manga and anime moments in any action series. There are definitely comparable moments in other series, but the height of popularity for the franchise blended with such a dramatic scene is what pushes this one over the edge. Not to mention how much Super Saiyan changed the franchise forever.

Because while Goku ended up defeating Freeza with ease once he brought about his Super Saiyan form for the first time, the abilities and strengths of future foes had grown far stronger to balance it out. Goku might have seemed like he peaked back then, but back then Super Saiyan was the start of something much bigger

But regardless of how strong and how many forms he undergoes as the series continues, Goku's most favorably looked upon form will be the classic Super Saiyan transformation. Artist @molecularagatha (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media pages here) not only had a great fem take on SSJ Vegeta, but now is powering up even further with this take on Goku! Check it out:

The years following the end of Dragon Ball Z were especially fun for Super Saiyan fans as they imagined all sorts of fun potential upgrades to the form years before we were officially introduced to the God levels Goku and Vegeta find themselves now. So while we never did get an official "Super Saiyan 5" some of those ideas such as red, blue, and even silver hair have made their way into the franchise as part of Goku's current power journey! But it sure would be fun to see a return to the numerical scheme.

Where were you when you first saw Goku transform into a Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z? What's your favorite Super Saiyan form seen over the years? Do you ever think we'll see an official form for "Super Saiyan 5"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!