Dragon Ball Art Imagines Gogeta's Super Saiyan 5 Form

✖

Dragon Ball AF was never a story that was officially part of the canon of the anime franchise created by Akira Toriyama, instead it was a fan sequel created to move along the story following the original conclusion of Dragon Ball Grand Tour, but one fan has brought back this unique tale with fan art showing what Gogeta might look like as a Super Saiyan 5. With Super Dragon Ball Heroes bringing back Super Saiyan 4 with a vengeance thanks to the arrival of the "Xeno-Verse" versions of Goku and Vegeta, now is definitely the time to dive back into this fan made transformation!

In the latest episodes of the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Super Saiyan 4 hasn't just been front and center, but we've gotten a new level of the ape-like technique in the form of "Limit Breaker". Taking a page from how Goku achieved the level of Super Saiyan God, the Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta were able to ascend to a their new forms thanks in part to a number of Saiyans lending their power to the Dragon Ball protagonists during their fight with a resurrected Janemba. Able to defeat the demonic antagonist, the Goku and Vegeta of "our" universe are currently holding the baton and fighting Fu, the mad scientist of the Dark Demon Dimension, as their fused self in Vegito!

Twitter User Sprite Yena shared this impressive artistic take on the unique transformation created by Dragon Ball AF, giving the fusion dance created character a drastically new appearance that we haven't seen before in the Akira Toriyama franchise:

𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝟱 𝗚𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗮 (𝗔𝗙) "Defy all odds with an 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆-𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗿!" Featuring an AF color scheme and a Z color scheme. Both renders by @SSJROSE890! pic.twitter.com/cChVYHbrif — SpriteYena (@sprite_yena) October 5, 2020

What do you think of this take on Gogeta? Would you like to see Super Saiyan 5 become a part of the Dragon Ball franchise officially? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans!