Dragon Ball Super Unwinds With an Epic Gohan vs Goten Spar

Shonen fans have been waiting for some time to see if Dragon Ball Super would answer the question of who was stronger, Goku in Ultra Instinct form or Gohan in Beast mode. While the first stages of this fight are featured in Chapter 102 of the manga, this isn't the only "friendly sparring match" that readers bear witness to. While the battle featuring father and son might be taking the lion's share of attention in the foreseeable future, a friendly brotherly spat takes place in the here and now.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 102, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Son Goku makes his way to Earth to finally see Gohan's Beast transformation in action, taking the chance to bring Goten and Trunks to Beerus' planet. Unbeknownst to most of the Z-Fighters, the remnants of the Red Ribbon Army, including Carmine, were accidentally brought to the alien world as well. Before Gohan starts pitting his strength against Goku, he decides to fight against both Goten and Trunks to test some of his less powerful transformations.

Gohan Vs. Goten: The Son Family Civil War

Gohan at this point is on an entirely different level than Goten, with the oldest son of Goku having quite a few transformations in his pocket than his younger brother. When Gohan decides to take things up to his "Ultimate" level, the best friends attempt to successfully pull off the Fusion dance. Unfortunately, Goten and Trunks are once again unsuccessful at creating Gotenks, bringing back the version that featured most prominently in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

GOTEN VS GOHAN BRO IM SO HAPPY ITS BEEN DECADES 😭 pic.twitter.com/MqqKjX1tac — SLO (@SLOplays) February 16, 2024

So far, manga readers have yet to discover who will win in the fight between Goku and Gohan. Of the male members of the Son family, Goten has a long way to catch up to his brother and his father, still only having only the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan. Eventually, the youngest son of Goku and Chi-Chi might need to step up his game and at least learn to transform into a Super Saiyan 2.

Do you think Goten will eventually catch up to his father and his brother in the power-level department? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.