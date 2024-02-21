Dragon Ball Super Finally Kicks Off Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Gohan Beast

Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently in the starting stages of a brand new arc, and the newest chapter of the series has finally kicked off the long awaited fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast! The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc saw Gohan unlocking a powerful new form that was able to put down Cell Max, and Goku and Vegeta were surprised to find that Gohan might have surpassed them with this new form. Thanks to the manga continuing the story beyond the events of the movie, fans are getting to see a dream fight in action.

The fallout of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc saw Goku and Vegeta finding out that not only was the Earth in trouble while the two of them had been training on Beerus' planet, but Gohan and Piccolo were able to save the day with new forms. After feeling the ki of Gohan's new transformation, Goku headed back to Earth with the intention of challenging his son and seeing just how strong he's gotten. Thanks to the newest chapter, this test has finally begun.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Is Stronger? Ultra Instinct Goku or Gohan Beast?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 sees Goku bring Gohan, Trunks, and Goten to Beerus' planet to immediately test out the power of Gohan's Beast Mode transformation. Goku and Vegeta were surprised to see the extent of the ki of Gohan's new form as Goku immediately transforms into his mastered Ultra Instinct state with the intent of fighting at full power from the beginning. Goku and Vegeta seemed nervous after sensing this ki, and the fight begins with Goku and Gohan fighting at incredible speeds.

The force of their clash is so strong it nearly blows the others away, and the end of the chapter sees Beerus angered over the fact that they've destroyed so much of his planet in their clash. But it's also clear that the two of them are far from fighting at full force yet as they are easily matching with one another, and are still smiling while fighting. The fight between the two has only begun, so it seems like the next chapter will be the real gauge of which of the two is stronger at this point.

Who do you think will be stronger between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!