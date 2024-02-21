Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku and Vegeta's Reaction to Beast Gohan

Dragon Ball Super is fully embracing Gohan Beast with the newest chapter of the manga, and with it has revealed Goku and Vegeta's reaction to the powerful new form! The arc adapting the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie ended with the reveal of Gohan unlocking a new form, and the epilogue chapters released since have been working through the fallout of such a reveal. One of the lingering threads had Goku and Vegeta finding out that the Earth was in danger until Gohan and Piccolo stopped Cell Max, but the two were surprised to find out Gohan had reached a new level of power.

Dragon Ball Super then set the stage for a full on fight between Goku and Gohan now that Goku had learned that Gohan had possibly surpassed he and Vegeta with the evolution to this new form. With the newest chapter seeing Goku officially inviting Gohan to a new sparring match on Beerus' planet, Goku and Vegeta shared their shocking reactions to seeing Gohan transform into his "Beast Mode" for the first time and were surprised to see the storm of ki that had popped up.

GOHAN FINALLY SHOWS GOKU AND VEGETA THE BEAST FORM!! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/CcI0LeNjRI — Rénaldo  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) February 16, 2024

Dragon Ball Super: Gohan Beast Unleashed

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 picks up shortly after Goku and Vegeta since Gohan's ki, and sees Goku then inviting Gohan to a new sparring match on Beerus' planet to test out this new form. Following his seeing Gohan in action against Goten and Trunks, the full sparring match begins as Gohan uses his "Beast Mode" transformation. Gohan explains that Piccolo helped named this new form after their fight against Cell Max, and Goku and Vegeta were surprised to see this new form in action.

It's yet to be revealed what the extent of Gohan's power within this form, but for now it looks like Goku and Gohan are all equal footing despite Goku using Ultra Instinct in the fight. The chapter comes to an end before Goku and Gohan warm up to a significant enough level to truly test their new abilities, but it's only a matter of time before fans can find out where it all stacks up.

How are you feeling about Goku and Vegeta's reaction to Gohan's Beast Mode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!