Dragon Ball Super Teases New Arc Announcement After Chapter 103

Dragon Ball Super is setting up the next chapter of the manga as the "dramatic climax" of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc! Dragon Ball Super's manga wrapped up its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie a few months ago, but has been spending the latest chapters of the series exploring a brand new epilogue for the movie. Fleshing out some of the aftermath of everything that happened in the fight with Cell Max, fans have gotten to see a bit of how Gohan's newest form matches up to Goku's current mastery of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super's manga kicked off the next phase of its epilogue with the previous chapter as Goku challenged Gohan to a fight in order to see just how strong his new Beast Mode transformation has made him in the fight against Cell Max, and the official website behind Dragon Ball Super is teasing that a new arc is already on the way as this next chapter will be the climax of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc overall as it comes to an end in whichever way it does.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Dragon Ball Super's Next Arc?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 is teased as such, "In the last exciting chapter, we were treated to an epilogue that continued the story past the end of the film and the battle with Cell Max. We see one of the last remnants of the defeated Red Ribbon Army, Carmine, put his scheme into action, and this leads to Gohan once again transforming into his Beast state! Goku senses this explosive burst of Ki from far, far away and teleports to the scene to see if Gohan can cook in a sparring match with dear ol' dad! Just what will happen in this fierce father/son duel between Goku and Gohan?! The SUPER HERO arc reaches its dramatic climax here in this chapter, so don't miss it!"

With the end of the Super Hero arc, it means that the next arc is on the way. It's just a matter of when we're going to get to see it in action. The passing of original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama undoubtedly had an impact on the future of the series, so it remains to be seen if the manga is continuing with a new arc after this one ends as it will now be entirely original materials not seen in prior anime releases. But with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 officially releasing on Wednesday, March 20th, it won't be too long until we find out what's next.

