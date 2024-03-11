Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Shares First Sneak-Peek

Dragon Ball Super is far from over. If you did not realize, the series is living large these days thanks to the manga. While the anime keeps its eyes on Dragon Ball Daima, the manga is sticking with Dragon Ball Super. Even in the wake of Akira Toriyama's death, artist Toyotaro is staying steady, and a first look at chapter 103 is now live.

The update comes from the official Dragon Ball website as you can see below. A new image was released hyping Dragon Ball Super chapter 103. The sketch is rough as we can see Ultra Instinct Goku fighting Gohan Beast. And given how the pair look, it seems they are ready to take their battle to the next level.

First SNEAK PEEK at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103!



Goku and Gohan's fight continues to heat up 💥



Drafts release on 13 March, and official chapter on 20 March. pic.twitter.com/F0Vs7l46D1 — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 11, 2024

Currently, Dragon Ball Super is slated to debut chapter 103 later this month on March 20th. In the week before, the first drafts of chapter 103 will come to light. Some fans suspected Toyotaro would take a break this month from publishing given his mentor's death. For years, Toriyama worked hand in hand with Toyotaro to carry on the legacy of Dragon Ball. In the wake of Toriyama's death, Son Goku's legacy now lives with a number of creatives including Toyotaro. Netizens are eager to see where the artist takes Goku in the future and whether Toriyama left material behind to dictate Dragon Ball's next steps.

For those unfamiliar with Toriyama's passing, the creator of Dragon Ball passed away on March 1st at the age of 68. The artist was sent off in a private funeral, and the world learned of Toriyama's death just days ago. The tragic loss has sent millions into mourning while they honor the work Toriyama left behind.

What do you think about this latest look at Dragon Ball Super? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!