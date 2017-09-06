Check Out All Of Dragon Ball Super’s Gods of Destruction

Over on Dragon Ball Super, the multiverse just became a much more dangerous place. This month, the anime entered a brand-new arc which now pits all 12 Universes against one another in a deadly martial arts event. Thanks to Goku, the multiverse must fight for their home's survival while the Omni-Kings watch from the safety of their thrones. The martial arts tournament has brought all of the universes' Gods of Destruction in one location, but fans have struggled to get a clear look at all of them.

Well, until now, that is.

Recently, a slew of promotional art for Dragon Ball Super hit the Internet as Japanese publications began circulating content about the anime. So, now, fans around the world can get a close-up look at the Gods of Destruction.

You can check out the images below and read up on each Gods' name as well:

Universe 1 - Ivan

Universe 2 - Heles

Universe 3 - Moscow

Universe 4 - Kitera

Universe 5 - Arak

Universe 6 - Champa

Universe 7 - Beerus

Universe 8 - Liqueur

Universe 9 - Sidra

Universe 10 - Ramon

Universe 11 - Vermouth

Universe 12 - Gin

If you noticed a theme with these names, then you were quick to catch on. In true Dragon Ball style, the characters were all named loosely after a certain theme, and Akira Toriyama chose alcohol this time around. With a name like Beerus, it's hard to miss the relation. However, the creator of Dragon Ball did not oversee all of the new Gods' designs. Dragon Ball Super's manga illustrator Toyotaro helmed the creation of characters like Ivan and Moscow.

All Gods of Destruction and their universes. I'm not sure about the drink names of Kitera and Ivan. Thanks to @YonkouProd for raw images. pic.twitter.com/Z0cDbAhbB8 — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) February 17, 2017

No more twins ala Champa+Beerus, but it seems Toriyama and Toyotaro still used the X+Y=13 twin universe idea when splitting up the workload. pic.twitter.com/EwYFwc8Ynw — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 18, 2017

As for the saga's start date, the new arc premiered on February 5, 2017. The "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

[HT] Crunchyroll

