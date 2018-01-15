Watch ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Best Moment of Episode 123 Here

Clip #2 Dragon Ball Super Episode 123 “Goku and Vegeta Vs Jiren” Subtitles : English Shot : Last 2 Minutes of the Episode 123 pic.twitter.com/nlWvmjAJLx — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) January 14, 2018



Dragon Ball Super fans are still reeling from the epic battle that took place in episode 123, with Goku and Vegeta both going all-out with their respective power-ups and limit breaks, to battle Jiren at full strength!

If you didn’t have a chance to see the episode, or just want to rewatch the most epic part of the battle (and one of the most epic Goku/Vegeta moments in all of Dragon Ball) then be sure to check out the video above (via GovetaXV)!

Fans are now buzzing like crazy about what exactly Vegeta’s new form is, and how Goku will respond in their never-ending race to stay ahead of one another. The episode ended with the cliffhanger that Jiren was about to reveal his own final form or power-up, which is definitely something we’re excited to see. There’s even a back-burner question of why Vegeta is so hell-bent on bringing back the Universe 6 Saiyan homeworld (the emotional inspiration of his new transformation).

The Tournament of Power is now in its final seven minutes, with the battle between Universes 7 and 11 down to its final blows, with nothing held back. If the clip above is any indication of the battle that’s about to occur, then fans have all the reason in the world to be excited!

