‘Dragon Ball Super’ Synopses Confirm [SPOILER’S] Shocking Elimination

Dragon Ball Super is coming to the end of the Tournament of Power, with just two episodes left in this story arc. Those final two eps will all be about one thing, and one thing only: the final battle between Goku and Jiren! Recent spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s final eps have revealed that there will be one last shocking elimination in the Tournament of Power:

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018



As you can see above, the final elimination in the Tournament of Power will be… Goku!

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super episode 130 reveal that Goku will power up to Perfect Ultra Instinct and leap into battling a fully-powered Jiren. Goku will get gain an upper hand, but Jiren ultimately strikes back, blowing Goku from the ring with a massive ki blast.

WARNING: More Dragon Ball Super finale spoilers follow!!!

After episode 130, the final episode of Dragon Ball Super will throw yet another twist in the elimination process. It’s stated that Goku’s ring out won’t end the match with Jiren: in fact, Goku and Jiren seem to have every intention of finding out who the strongest fighter really is, rules be damned. However, before that can happen, Jiren finds he still has one Universe 7 fighter to deal with in the ring: Freeza!

Our vision of the road ahead for Dragon Ball Super has now drastically changed. At the time of writing this, we’ve just learned that the 2018 Dragon Ball movie will be the first Dragon Ball Super movie, and that Freeza will be involved in a story that continues after the ending of the Tournament of Power, and introduces a brand new villain. That begs the question of just what will happen between Freeza, Jiren, and Goku in the final episode of the ToP, and how the Zenos choose for the fight to be concluded.

Before all of that, though, recent Dragon Ball Super promos have showed that we’re going to see one hell of a fight between Goku and Jiren – one that will change the entire fight mechanics of Dragon Ball entirely. It’s about to get hype!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

