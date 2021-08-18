Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generation New Manga Chapters Have Arrived

✖

The day has once again arrived wherein new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga have arrived, with Chapter 75 and Chapter 61 respectively for the two popular Shonen franchises. With Vegeta finally testing out his new transformation against the all-powerful being known as Granolah, Boruto and his friends are continuing to get prepared for the arrival of a brand new Kara Organization, proving that both the Z Fighters and Team 7 have plenty on their player when it comes to their respective hurdles that they are facing in their hard-hitting series.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, which you can read here, we see Vegeta and Granolah go all out, with the Prince of the Saiyans revealing the name of his new transformation as "Ultra Ego,". With the Saiyan Prince at his strongest, thanking the bounty hunter for bringing out the power that was waiting inside of himself, it is unfortunately seemingly not enough for Vegeta to score a victory as Granolah is able to turn the tides of battle. Unleashing his full power and revealing that both of his eyes can turn red with his inherent abilities as a Cerealian, the intergalactic bounty hunter can bring Vegeta down low, seemingly proving that he remains the strongest being in the universe. With the Heeters moving closer to their objective, it seems that the Z Fighters might have more problems in store than just Granolah.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Meanwhile, in the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, which you can read here, the members of Team 7 and the entirety of Konoha are preparing to once again face Kara, with the young villain known as Code now in charge. With Kawaki deciding to save his new family in the Uzumaki clan, it seems that Code is far closer than many expected, with his allies of Eida and Daemon helping to round out his new take on the nefarious Kara. While there isn't much action in this latest installment, Chapter 61 sets fans up for a big clash as Code seeks revenge for the death of his master Jigen.

