Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases How Vegeta's New Form Compares to Granolah's Power

Dragon Ball Super is teasing how the power of Vegeta's new God of Destruction form compares to Granolah with the first look at the next chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intense new phase as Vegeta is now in the midst of his fight against the titular Granolah, but fans have seen just how strong the "strongest" in the universe truly is as he was able to quickly take out Goku even with Goku's new mastery of Ultra Instinct. But Vegeta has a trick up his sleeve with his own secret new form.

The previous chapter ended with the full reveal of Vegeta's new power, and while we have yet to get a full idea of the form's name and scope of its power, the first look at Chapter 75 shows that this new form is enough to completely overwhelm Granolah's strength. Dragon Ball Super has shared the rough drafts for the first few pages of Chapter 75, and they tease just how strong Vegeta is with this brand new form:

#DBSpoilers The roughs are out for DBS ch.75, “A God of Destruction’s Power”. Granolah: “What do you mean your power has no limit?!” Vegeta: “You’ve really gotten cocky! Get ready, because now I’m going to get rough with you!” And indeed he does. https://t.co/Nza1qhVBIc pic.twitter.com/GAWMA031rz — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 12, 2021

When Vegeta first transformed into this new God of Destruction type form in the previous chapter of the series, he had revealed that Beerus had told him that the power driven entirely by his instinct was unbounded. This gets puts to the test immediately in Chapter 75 as not only is Granolah surprised to find out that Vegeta's power no longer has a ceiling in this form, and Vegeta quickly deals some choice hits to the fighter.

Even when Granolah manages to land a few blows of its own, it appears that this only makes Vegeta stronger as this new form taps into his natural competitive side and gives him a boost the more he wants to fight. Now it remains to be seen whether or not he can keep up this form's power for a long enough period to end the fight, and whether or not this will be the end of the fight at all. But what do you think?

