‘Dragon Ball Super’ Actor Hypes Goku’s New Form

For the past few months, Dragon Ball Super fans have been eagerly awaiting the fight between Jiren from Universe 11 and Goku from Universe 7. However, it isn’t just the fact that Goku will be fighting against the strongest fighter in the Tournament of Power, it is also the time where fans will finally see Goku’s new transformation.

Although, it’s not just Dragon Ball fans who are excited about Goku’s new power-up, it’s also the people behind the series. In a recent Tweet byDragon Ball Super’s Toshiro, the man said that he couldn’t wait for this new transformation. In an image that showcased two figurines of Goku, one being a Super Saiyan God and the other being Super Saiyan Blue, Toshiro teased fans about the latest transformation of their favorite Saiyan.

In addition, Toshiro maybe has hinted what the form is. At the moment fans know that the transformation is called “Mastery of Self Movement,” but what does that mean? Are the two previous god transformations a sign for what this new form is? It’s possible that this could be the fusion of both transformations, however; that is only speculation at the moment.

Dragon Ball Super fans are desperately looking forward to Goku‘s new power, with Goku’s previous forms and even the Spirit Bomb being no match against the Pride Trooper. This is a battle royal of survival, with all losers set to be erased and that’s why Goku can’t lose the fight. Goku will be seriously injured by Jiren in the upcoming episodes and when all seems lost, he will unlock his new transformation.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.