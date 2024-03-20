Dragon Ball Super Reveals Winner of Goku vs. Gohan

Dragon Ball Super has settled the fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast with the newest chapter of the manga! Dragon Ball Super has been working through a special epilogue of the arc tackling the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film with its latest chapters. One of the things it has been exploring is Gohan's powerful new "Beast Mode" transformation that's brought him to a new level of strength. It caught Goku's attention after the fight against Cell Max, and the father and son had thus decided to figure out the extent of Gohan's new power as a result.

The previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super saw Goku and Gohan head to Beerus' planet in order to have a new sparring match with the both of them using their strongest forms right from the jump. This means it kicked off a fight between Ultra Instinct and Beast Mode, and the newest chapter of the series ended the fight with Gohan getting a notable victory over Goku. While it wasn't a definitive end to their fight, Gohan managed to catch Goku by surprise due to how strong he's become.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Who Wins Goku vs. Gohan?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 picks right back up with the fight between Goku and Gohan, and Goku's impressed by how Gohan's been able to finally tap into all of the latent potential that Goku's always believed he's had. But that just means he uses the full extent of Ultra Instinct in response, and starts shifting the fight in his favor through his reaction time and speed. But Gohan just kind of powers right through that in order to close the gap between the two of them as he rages even further.

Gohan pushes Beast Mode to a further extent than before and begins moving at such a power and speed that he slowly starts catching up with Ultra Instinct's automatic dodging and blocking. Ultimately, Gohan Beast lands a hit on Goku and sends him flying. This is enough for Goku to say "Ouch" and is even more impressed by their fight. He's so impressed, in fact, that Goku ends the fight shortly after fully satisfied. Noting that he wasn't aiming to beat Gohan, Goku's just happy to see how strong his son has gotten.

So Gohan got a moral victory over Goku, and that was enough. How do you feel about the winner between Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball Super? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!