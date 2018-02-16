Dragon Ball Super: How Did Android 17 Self-Destruct?

Dragon Ball fans have not gotten over the series’ most recent death. Last weekend, millions watched as Android 17 sacrificed his life on Dragon Ball Super. The all-too human move ensured the hero’s comrades would be able to continue fighting for Universe 7, but the stunning move did leave some fans confused.

Mainly, fans wanted to know how in the world Android 17 self destructed without Dr. Gero’s bomb inside him. ComicBook has done the digging, and the answer to that question is pretty simple.

Yes, Android 17 had his Android Bomb removed back in Dragon Ball Z, but that didn’t stop him from his sacrificial move. The fighter is powerful enough to not need a bomb for such an act; Android 17 just needed his energy to self destruct.

In order to blow himself up, Android 17 raised his power to such an extreme level that he exploded. The fighter used his self-sacrifice to divert an attack which Jiren sent at Goku and Vegeta. The move was done to give Universe 7 a better shot at winning the high-stakes Tournament of Power, but Android 17 is far from the first to use Self Destruction. No, plenty of fighters have used it before.

Back in Dragon Ball, Kami had planned to use the self-destructive move to take out Garlic Jr. but failed after being interrupted. Yamcha was taken out wth such a move after a Saibaman blew itself up to kill him, and Chiaotzu passed after using the move himself on Nappa. Other fighters like Goku, Vegeta, and even the Original Super Saiyan Yamoshi used Self Destruction when the odds were stacked against them in battle.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

