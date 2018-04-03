Akira Toriyama Reveals Original Android Designs For ‘Dragon Ball Super’

What is Dragon Ball without a good android or two? Sure, the franchise existed for years before Akira Toriyama brought its android fighters to life, but the arrival of Dr. Gero’s high-tech creations changed the series for good. Since androids made their debut, Dragon Ball has relied on them time and again. And, thanks to the Internet, fans can get a look at the original android designs Toriyama did for Dragon Ball Super.

As you can see below, these original drafts were shared by Shueisha not long ago. The website for Dragon Ball Super shared special behind-the-scene artwork which Toriyama did to welcome Android 17 to the anime. After all, the original character designs the artist penned for the Tournament of Power show off Toriyama’s take on 17 and 18.

The designs don’t look too different from how Toriyama approved them to be in the show. 18 has ditched her usual casual dress for a full-on track suit. The pink get-up is paired with grey sneakers, and 17 is rocking a similar shoe style.

As part of the 17 theme, today’s entry in The Nearly Complete Works of Toriyama is his Tournament of Power arc designs for 17 and 18: “His chest says MIR. His arm band says RENGER [sic]. Apart from the jeans, this is his uniform.” https://t.co/BSIwTE0Fhw pic.twitter.com/gpQ2EIyxtH — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 31, 2018

When it comes to clothes, Toriyama gave the older man a long-sleeved shirt and light blue jeans. He can be seen rocking a Ranger armband, and both androids don’t look like they have aged a bit for — well — obvious reasons.

According to Toei Animation and Shueisha, this design marked the first Toriyama drew 17 since the early 2000s when he penned covers for the Kanzenban magazines. And, sadly, there is no explanation for what ‘MIR’ means. The t-shirt slogan is still a mystery, but Toriyama might have pity and reveal the story behind that design choice one day soon.

