5 Iconic Demon Slayer Quotes That Define the Series

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime and manga series, known for its stellar animation, emotional storytelling, and captivating characters. The story is set in early 1900s Japan, a time when the country is plagued by demons who attack humans in the dead of the night. To combat the threat, a special organization called the Demon Slayer Corps works from the shadows. The story begins with the tragic massacre of the Kamado family, leaving Tanjiro Kamado alone with his sister, Nezuko, who has just been turned into a demon. After a chance encounter with a Demon Slayer named Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro takes his sister with him and sets out on a path to find a cure for her and defeat the demon responsible for killing his family.

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As the story continues, we learn more about the broken world and the people living in it. The story is about resilience, perseverance, compassion, and most of all, the will to move despite how much someone has lost in their lives. Each quote, regardless of how simple or deep it sounds, reflects the struggles of those characters, whether they are humans or demons.

5) I Know It Hurts (Season 1 Episode 1)

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Giyu’s appearance in the first episode of the series sort of serves as a catalyst since he leads Tanjiro to the path of the Demon Slayer. Even so, his first meeting with him was less than pleasant. He said some harsh words to Tanjiro, who was drowning in despair. However, deep down, Giyu knew that what Tanjiro needed the most at the moment wasn’t words of consolation, but a drive strong enough to push him forward.

“Don’t cry. Don’t succumb to sorrow. This isn’t the time to despair. I know you’re devastated right now. Your family massacred. Your sister a demon. I know it hurts. I know you want to scream. I understand.” – Giyu Tomioka

He thinks to himself about the boy’s plight, who lost everything overnight. We learn much later in the story that when Giyu said, “I understand,” he meant the sister and friends who died because of demons. He knew Tanjiro’s pain better than anyone, and that may be what compelled him to go against the rules of the Corps and help the siblings.

4) Why Were You Even Born? (Chapter 157)

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Kanao initially appeared calm and collected before she eventually learned how to express her emotions thanks to Tanjiro. As a child, she was rescued by Kanae Kocho from slave traders. However, she found two loving sisters and a warm home; the trauma from her childhood continued to haunt her, so much so that she seemed like an empty shell.

“You can only pretend to be happy or have fun or be sad, so you won’t reveal your empty heart. You’re actually an empty shell. A ridiculous joke. Why were you even born?” – Kanao Tsuyuri

That must be why, when she met Doma, the Upper Rank Two, she knew immediately that the demon was an empty shell like her past self. He doesn’t feel anything, so all he could do was lie and make it seem like he has a heart. However, unlike Kanae, Kanao felt no sympathy for the demon who killed the two people she loved the most in her life.

3) That Is The Law of Nature

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The fight between Akaza and Tanjiro wasn’t just about humans and demons killing each other, but it was a clash of ideals. Akaza relished fighting strong opponents, and he despised the weak, believing they had no right to live. He claimed it was the law of nature for the strong to crush the weak, but Tanjiro vehemently shut him down.

“You don’t remember it, but when you were a baby… someone protected and helped you, too. The strong protect the weak. Then the weak get stronger and help those weaker than themselves. That is the law of nature!” – Tanjiro Kamado

Unlike Akaza, Tanjiro fought to protect the lives of others. He was too weak to save Rengoku, and he lived with that guilt all his life. However, Kyojuro protected Tanjiro against Akaza, and in exchange, Tanjiro struggled desperately to become stronger so he could protect everyone just like the Flame Hashira.

2) Eternity Is a Human Feeling (Season 4 Episode 8)

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Unlike a typical Shonen antagonist, Muzan didn’t seek world destruction or domination. What he wanted was eternity, to become a perfect, unchanging creature. However, even after searching for over a thousand years, Muzan never reached his goal. Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the master of the Demon Slayer Corps, was prepared to meet his end when Muzan showed up at his door.

“I know what eternity is. Eternity is a human feeling. Only human feelings last forever, and are undying.” – Kagaya Ubuyashiki

In his final moments, he declared that Muzan’s idea of eternity is wrong. Eternity is simply a human feeling that lasts forever and is undying. Even though he has seen the deaths of countless Corps, they will carry on. What Muzan seeks is personal, which is nothing compared to the deep bonds and connections shared by humans that can never fade out.

1) Set Your Heart Ablaze (Mugen Train Movie)

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Kyojuro died with a smile on his face, entrusting the future of the Demon Slayer Corps to the young fighters who looked up to him. He was barely holding on after controlling his breathing, but he only had a few minutes to live. He wanted to share his final words with Tanjiro, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira. After seeing their potential, Kyojuro wanted to encourage them to live with pride and not be overwhelmed by sorrow.

“So hold your head high. If you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze. Dry your eyes and look ahead.” – Kyojuro Rengoku

“Setting your heart ablaze” simply means having a strong desire to work towards one’s goal even in the face of adversity. His dying words sparked a new flame in the three up-and-rising Demon Slayers, who swore to continue moving forward, even if they’re sad or filled with regret.

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