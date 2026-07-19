Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Hypes Streaming Launch With New Posters One Year Later

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is finally on the verge of its highly anticipated streaming release one long year after the film first hit theaters across Japan, and the film is going all out for the occasion with some special posters highlighting its biggest moments. Demon Slayer fans have been waiting for the chance to see the first Infinity Castle film again, and they’ll finally get their chance soon enough with its official home release coming later this month. It’s because it’s spent nine long months in theaters in Japan.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is finally coming to streaming and digital storefronts later this month, and will also be getting its official Blu-ray/DVD release later this month as well. In anticipation of such a big launch for the first film in the trilogy, Ufotable has shared some special posters highlighting Giyu, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Shinobu and Kanao in their big stories in the film. You can check them out below for a cool new look at the film.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out on Streaming?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Courtesy of Ufotable

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I will officially begin streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan on July 28th at 8:00AM PT with Japanese and English dubbed audio. The film will also be available for digital purchase in North America on the same day with platforms such as the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango (with pre-orders now available). It’s also going to be available for streaming with Netflix in select regions in Asia, but will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll elsewhere.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I will also be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan the same day, but international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be revealed as of this time. But now that the film is finally moving forward with its home video release after dominating theaters in Japan for such a long time, it’s now a crucial step forward to the eventual promotion and release for the second film in the trilogy. Things can finally move forward as fans gear up to see the next part of the story.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time, and it’s likely we’re not going to see any real forward momentum on the film until 2027 at the earliest. We’ve yet to see any promotional materials for the film considering that all of the attention has been on the first film thus far, but this home release is likely going to open up the floodgates for our first looks at the sequel film. And depending on when it hits, that train might just speed along.

Ufotable revealed their now in the works projects with a special presentation to fans earlier this year, and confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II was a part of their “Future Projects” slate coming sometime after 2026. This does fall in line with the originally reported potential windows of 2027 and 2029 for the last two films in the trilogy, so we’ll have to keep alert to find out when the next big update is coming our way.

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