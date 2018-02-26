‘Dragon Ball Super’ Releases Extended Episode 129 Trailer Featuring Goku v Jiren

This week, fans of Dragon Ball Super had to fill in the hole the anime left behind. The show did not air a new episode this weekend, but Toei Animation gave mercy to all of Goku's supporters. A new trailer for episode 129 has gone live, and the extended reel shows off Goku and Jiren's big battle.

So, spoilers below (and in the video above)!

Toei Animation released a new teaser for Dragon Ball Super's upcoming battle, and it does not hold anything back. The reel highlights Goku and Jiren fighting one on one after the Saiyan goes Ultra Instinct yet again. Goku has yet to perfect the form in this clip, but he manages to give Jiren a good run.

As the two continue fighting, fans are shown reactions from the crowd as spectates the fight. Goku may have powered up after Vegeta's elimination, but Jiren is still a step ahead. At one point, the Pride Trooper corners Goku with a huge energy blast, but the Saiyan doesn't go down that easily.

No, after taking the point-blank blow, Goku comes swinging with the mastered form of Ultra Instinct. Have fun with that, Jiren.

Translators have already turned around the clip's dialogue, so you can read up on what Goku has to say about his fight below:

"Heya, this is Goku. With the fate of the universe on the line, the Tournament of Power reaches its final showdown. Jiren displays unlimited power, surpassing those I've battled before like Vegeta, Freeza, Cell, or Buu. He is truly the strongest opponent.

Still, for the sake of my comrades who have fought alongside me and for the sake of everyone waiting back on Earth, I can't give up now. When faced with a truly desperate situation, my whole body starts glowing silver. The true Ultra Instinct, great than the Ultra Instinct up until now, finally goes in action."

