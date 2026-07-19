Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Surprising Yuji Crossover With Iconic Musician

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator has returned with an unexpected crossover for Yuji Itadori with some new art shared with an iconic musician. Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended its original manga run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, but the franchise has been active with all sorts of new projects ever since. It even had a full sequel series that wrapped up its own run after a short serialization earlier this year, but the creator behind the original series didn’t provide any of the art for the sequel release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Original Jujutsu Kaisen sequel creator Gege Akutami has returned for a few art pieces here and there, and that’s what makes each new sketch so special considering that he has yet to make a full return to the franchise. But there’s one sketch that has really caught by surprise as artist The Weeknd took to social media to reveal that he had gotten an awesome crossover sketch featuring Yuji from Gege Akutami himself. Check it out below.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Really Over?

With both Jujutsu Kaisen and its sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, both wrapped as of this time, it unfortunately seems like the story for the franchise is fully over as well. While there might be smaller spinoff releases and other projects still in the pipeline, Akutami has not expressed any interest in returning for more of the story anytime soon. When Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo made its final physical manga volume release, Akutami confirmed the story would not continue despite fan hopes to see more.

It seemed like a shame at the time because one of the issues fans had with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s ending was the fact that it seemed to leave so many questions unanswered. The promise of a sequel seemed like a great move in the right direction at the time as fans wanted more answers, but it came and went with only more questions asked when it was all said and done. Fans hoping to get more explanations for some of the choices just won’t be getting that any time soon, unfortunately.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2 has been officially announced to be in the works, but it has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time. Takeru Sato will be taking over as director from Shota Goshozono for Studio MAPPA, but further details about the new season’s production staff have yet to be revealed as of this time either. The voice cast from the previous seasons are likely going to be returning for their respective roles, but will also be revealing all sorts of new voice cast additions as the Culling Game expands in the future.

No international streaming platform has yet to be revealed as of this time, but you can catch up with everything that has happened in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first three seasons so far now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll and Netflix. You’re going to want to keep up with everything too as Season 4 is going to throw fans right into the thick of the Culling Game as Yuji and the others fight even more deadly opponents in this bloody tournament.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!