Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Action Anime Confirms Return With Season 3 Release Window

A hidden gem action anime series that you can now find streaming on Crunchyroll has finally confirmed when it’s coming back for Season 3 of its run next year. There are so many anime franchises that hit our screens each year that it can be hard to watch everything that you wanted to keep an eye out for. This means even some great anime fall through the cracks, and there’s one series in particular that you need to check in on especially if you’re a fan of video game systems.

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The anime adaptation for Katarina’s Shangri-La Frontier original novel series has had two very successful seasons so far, and they’ve been big with fans during their initial launch with Crunchyroll. Quickly confirming that a third season was now in the works, Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 has now also revealed that it will be airing on Sundays in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule in Japan. So it’s time to get ready for this franchise comeback hitting soon.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Confirms January 2027 Release

Courtesy of C2C

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 will be releasing in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It has also yet to confirm a streaming platform for fans outside of Japan, but Crunchyroll released the new episodes when they hit for the first two seasons. It’s also where you can catch up with the first two seasons in the meantime, and you can also find them now streaming with Netflix as well. And you’re going to likely need the refresher before jumping back into Season 3.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger at the start of a brand new arc. Sunraku still needs to take on Ctarnidd, but is taking a brief break in the action to team up together with Oikatzo and Pencilgon in a whole new game as part of Oikatzo’s team in a global tournament with some of the best pro gamers. It’s an entirely different kind of game too, so it’s certainly a dramatic departure from the main kind of action seen before. We’ll just have to see how it all works out in this new season.

What to Know for Shangri-La Frontier Season 3

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Toshiyuki Kubooka will be overseeing Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 as chief director for C2C with Hiro Oki as director and Naoki Kotani as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be providing the scripts, Ayumi Kurashima returns from the previous seasons to provide the character designs, and MONACA will be composing the music. This third season will also feature a returning voice cast from the first two seasons, but potential new additions have yet to be announced at this time.

Although you might have seen Shangri-La Frontier crossing over with the likes of Solo Leveling or Sword Art Online, it’s an anime with nowhere near as high stakes. It’s not really an Isekai as it really is just about someone playing really cool looking video games, but it’s still compelling all the same. If you like playing games and like stories about gamers figuring out how to beat a boss, this is the show for you.

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