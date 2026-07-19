Nearly 15 Years Later, Hunter x Hunter Finally Brings Back Its Biggest Stars

Hunter x Hunter is back in action this Summer with new chapters after a two year long hiatus, and the newest chapter of the series has finally brought back Gon and Killua nearly 15 years since they were last seen together. It can be tough to be a Hunter x Hunter fan sometimes as while Yoshihiro Togashi often continues to deliver an incredible manga experience each time, his health has meant there have been years’ worth of breaks in between new chapters of the series. Which means there are characters we haven’t seen in action for that long too.

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Hunter x Hunter has released its fourth chapter this Summer with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as part of Togashi’s latest return from hiatus this year, and it once again focuses on Kurapika as he navigates the Succession Contest arc aboard the Black Whale ship. But at the end of the chapter, fans see Gon and Killua for the first time in 14 long years since they last shared time on the page together. It’s been a very, very long time since we’ve gotten an update on these two.

Gon & Killua Return to Hunter x Hunter After 14 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 414 continues through the chaos of the Succession Contest arc as there are several major schemes being built and unfolding among many different characters at pretty much all times, and Kurapika is no different. He’s running out of options to move forward considering that the Succession Contest is set to end in 49 days, and a new prince needs to be crowned before the Black Whale makes landfall on the Dark Continent. But he’s hoping to save a baby prince born in the midst of all of it.

Needing more Hunters to protect this young prince, Kurapika mentions that he has friends he can trust who can protect the prince themselves. It’s here that we see Gon and Kurapika for the first real time in quite a long time. The two are in completely different areas as they all set out on their separate journeys when we had seen them last together, and it seems like the manga in on the cusp of bringing them back into the center of the action as part of what’s coming next.

How Long Has It Been Since Gon & Killua Were in Hunter x Hunter?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Though they haven’t really been separated from one another that long within the actual timeline of events within Hunter x Hunter, it’s been a much different case for us in the real world. Gon and Killua said goodbye to one another before separating in Chapter 338 of the series, which was released back in 2012. Though Gon stuck around for a few more chapters afterwards, his last appearance in the Succession Contest arc came during 2014, which is still over a decade between appearances.

Yoshihiro Togashi has kept the duo alive through special sketches and even cover art appearances over the last 14 years, but this is the first time that the two of them have been seen in the actual manga’s pages in a very long time. If they don’t return within the next few chapters, however, it’s going to be even longer before we see them again once Hunter x Hunter goes back on hiatus. We’ll just have to see how it works out.

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