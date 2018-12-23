‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Power Source Of Broly’s Berserk Form

Dragon Ball Super is back in the spotlight thanks to its first-ever film, and it seems Broly has got fans feeling real good. At long last, the fighter has been made canon thanks to his piece in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans know now where he draws his power from.

Apparently, Broly pulls his insane strength from a part of himself fans haven’t seen before, but the boy learned all about it during his exile.

Over in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters to rave reviews, and it went live with a special pamphlet. The book houses special details about the movie, and it was there fans learned Broly’s full-power state is fueled by his inner Great Ape. (via Ken Xyro)

According to translations, Broly’s Berserk form is only possible because he can “pull out the power of Ozaru without actually transforming into the Great Ape.” This ability causes Broly to lose his senses as if he were transformed by a full moon, and the power’s concentrated form makes Broly even more powerful than a normal Great Ape.

The special form seems to be one that only Broly can use, but it does have some similarities with other forms. In fact, the Berserker mode acts as a systemic dupe for Super Saiyan 4. Both of those forms tap into the power of the Great Ape, but Broly’s is not attached to the Super Saiyan trigger and seems to be more purely tied to the Ozaru overall. While the fighter’s power levels have not been measured in Berserker mode, Broly seems to be on pair with Super Saiyan 4 and the Great Ape form… and then some. Trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has shown the newcomer going toe-to-toe with Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta with just her Berserk form, so it goes without saying that Broly is one formidable opponent no matter were his strength comes from.

