Dragon Ball Super Actor Bids Farewell to Kale in New Post

Dragon Ball Super is one of those anime series fans cannot quit. Despite the series wrapping its subbed run more than a year ago, Toonami keeps the show living on through its dub. Now, it looks like a chapter has closed for one of its actor, and Dawn M. Bennett is saying her goodbye to Kale.

Over on Twitter, the voice actor for Kale updated fans about her work on Dragon Ball Super with a note saying she’s wrapped her final session on the English dub.

“Just wrapped my final session for @dragonballsuper. What a phenomenal fight. Thank you so much @SirRawly @VoiceOfVegeta @nonamehoff @okratron5000 for letting me be a part of this legendary series. There aren’t enough words to express how happy I am to have gotten to do this,” the voice actor wrote.

Continuing, Bennett went on to thank her co-star Elizabeth Maxwell for being so supportive as she plays Caulifla in Dragon Ball Super.

“Thank you for being the best scene partner a Saiyan could ask for. You’re absolutely perfect as Caulifla and I can’t wait to hear us together in the upcoming episodes!”

As it stands, the dub of Dragon Ball Super still has a ways to go before it is done, but it looks like Kale’s part has been complete in the studio. Of course, audiences are hopeful that the female Super Saiyan will return to the franchise before long. If another Dragon Ball anime should get announced, then fans will be eager for Universe 6 to play a part and have Kale meet up with Broly since he’s now canon to the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.