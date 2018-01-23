‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Mixed About Freeza’s Latest Treason

Episode 124 of Dragon Ball Super led to the eliminations of both Universe 11’s Dyspo and Gohan from the Tournament of Power, but the way it got there sure has divided fans over the situation.

While some don’t believe Gohan was given his proper due in this series, as the Tournament of Power laid the groundwork for a better showing for the character than in the first few arcs, others liked how much Freeza was involved with getting him eliminated.

Before Gohan and Freeza’s team-up, Freeza makes a sneaky proposal to Dyspo. He says if they continue fighting, they’ll drain their stamina. And that Universe 11 is just disadvantaged by sheer number of fighters left in Universe 7. He also says that while Jiren is strong, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to defeat both Goku and Vegeta before the Tournament’s end. If Universe 11 were to win, he’d like to be resurrected with the Super Dragon Balls if he helps Universe 11 win the Tournament.

Dyspo turns him down, and eventually goes on to be eliminated with Gohan and Freeza’s teamwork, but fans are a bit miffed about the situation. Some fans see this as a cheap way to knock out Gohan from the Tournament of Power, as he seems like more of a mainstay than Android 17 or Freeza, while others like this twist on the first time the two worked together.

Some fans even wished that Freeza would have actually been treasonous, or for Dyspo to take him up on the offer, as the villain has yet to fully enact his plans for the Tournament of Power. But given the denial, Freeza remains in this gray area where he still could eventually turn on Universe 7, but it won’t feel as big of a moment as it would have here. And maybe Gohan’s eventual elimination would have felt easier to swallow had he been completely betrayed by Freeza.

