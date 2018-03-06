‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reunites Future Trunks With A Former Enemy

After all of the traveling Future Trunks has done, you think he would be used to the whole shtick. The hero made his first trip to the past in Dragon Ball Z, but Dragon Ball Super saw the fierce Saiyan make yet another trip. The show’s English dub is deep into the hero’s latest visit, and fans could not help but laugh when Future Trunks came face to face with his worst enemy.

Well, one of them at least.

Last weekend, Toonami aired its latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub. The update saw Future Trunks settle into Goku’s timeline as Bulma did her best to create more fuel for her salvaged time machine. Future Trunks had to wait for his mom to finish the task, leaving him to visit Gohan and his family before he wound up with Krillin. However, Future Trunks did not expect to run into the martial artist’s surprising brood.

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super sees Future Trunks hanging out with Krillin as the two talk about Gohan. The pair compliment Goku’s cute granddaughter Pan, and Krillin mentions he has a daughter of his own. The revelation makes Future Trunks giddy, so much so he fails to notice how uncomfortable Krillin gets after he mentions Marron.

After a bit of awkward stalling, Future Trunks susses out that Krillin must be married to someone he knows. The guy doesn’t get more time to guess over Krillin’s wife as Android 18 makes her debut before the Saiyan. Future Saiyan freaks out when the blond android appears, and it isn’t hard to see why. You know, the two were mortal enemies way back when.

Yes, Future Trunks and Android 18 do not have a great past. The girl and her brother were responsible for the ruin of Future Trunks’ timeline way back in Dragon Ball Z. The Saiyan made his first trip back into time to warn Goku and the gang about the androids, and Future Trunks was able to kill his androids when he eventually returned to his timeline. Clearly, Future Trunks never expected Android 18 to be alive in Goku’s world let alone be married to Krillin of all folks. So, you cannot really blame the kid when he runs away from the happy couple once Android 18 shakes Future Trunks down.

