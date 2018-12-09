‘Dragon Ball Super’ Releases Designs Of Base, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta

Dragon Ball Super might have played shy about its interest in Gogeta once, but those days have passed. Nowadays, the franchise is more than happy to show off the fusion’s return, and a set of character designs are showing off all the fighter’s best sides.

Recently, scans of a new Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit social media, and the colorful image is all about Gogeta. So, if you want to see all of his forms, then you are in luck.

As you can see below, the new image shows off all three Gogeta forms, and the fabled fusion looks tougher than ever with his massive makeover.

Dragon Ball Super Broly showcases Gogeta’s new design along with a new screenshot of him from the film. pic.twitter.com/JBYNeCSj8m — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 7, 2018

To the left, fans can find Gogeta in his most familiar form. The fighter has gone Super Saiyan in this image, and his muscular form is on full display. With his hair pushed up, Gogeta has the same aura he did when he made his Dragon Ball Z debut, but the other two designs share a new take on the fusion.

As fans can see, the right-hand image shows Gogeta in profile, and he’s got his black hair rocking strong. The fighter is powered into his base form, and fans are already comparing his one bang to that of Mystic Gohan.

Finally, the center design shows off Gogeta in his most powerful form yet. The fusion may be overpowered thanks to its combination of Goku and Vegeta, but Gogeta can get stronger if you push him to go Super Saiyan Blue. The tanned fighter can be found with one hand on his hip, and the cocked posture makes Gogeta look suitably intimidating. This fighter is the one Broly will have to face when Dragon Ball Super‘s first film drops, and netizens know the encounter will not go well for the berserker Saiyan when all is said and done.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.