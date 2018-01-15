‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Gave Goku One Amazing Technique

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for Goku and Jiren’s official rematch to kickoff in full, and Episode 123 was the start of there build up to something great. Jiren is increasing in power, and now Goku is forced to think more creatively in his tactics.

Goku is seen using a cool new technique, laying ki landmines to stop Jiren in his tracks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hesitant at first, Goku tries his best to create any openings in Jiren’s defense. He begins darting around Jiren, getting close and then backing off while being sure to plant small ki blasts into the ground. He scans the area and the episode reveals that Goku has littered the entire area round Jiren with these.

Jiren notices something is off, proceeds to step forward, and sets off one of the ki mines. This sets off a chain reaction, which Goku hopes caught Jiren off-guard, but Jiren appears to have jumped into the air avoiding them for now. Later in the episode these come into play once more after Goku manages to get the better of Jiren.

When Jiren returns from being nearly eliminated, his anger pushes him to walk straight through Goku’s minefield. This throws off Goku as Jiren appears completely unharmed even after forcibly pushing his way forward.

This was only one of Goku’s differing techniques. He calls back to Krillin in this fight as well. First he uses the Destructo Disc, but that fails to defeat Jiren as Jiren catches it and throws it back. Then, Goku manages to trick Jiren with the Destructo Disc Hex Blade and nearly eliminates him from the tournament.

Unfortunately, despite Goku and Vegeta’s efforts, Jiren is still standing strong as the Tournament of Power shrinks down to its final seven minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.