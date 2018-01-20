‘Dragon Ball Super’: Goku and Vegeta’s Incompatibility Is Their Strength

Jiren continues to be a tough opponent for both Goku and Vegeta, and even after Vegeta reached a new level of power, he’s still getting the better of the two of them. But after tangling with him in Episode 123 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta may have stumbled on the key to defeating Jiren once and for all.

After fully powering up, the two began attack Jiren in unison. However, as history of the franchise has proven, the two don’t exactly see eye to eye and their inability to completely coordinate their attacks is what it’s going to take to catch Jiren off-guard and take him out completely.

When fighting, Jiren notes that Goku and Vegeta‘s strikes are sharper, yet blocks every one of their moves. Piccolo notes from the sidelines that Jiren seems to be off-balance, and Whis confirms this by saying that Vegeta and Goku can’t do a proper coordinated assault.

In fact, this mishmash of attacks is what’s throwing the normally cool headed Jiren off track. Jiren has been a cold and calculating fighter through the rest of the Tournament of Power, only spending energy and getting involved when he absolutely needs to. His fighting style is one of efficiency and as little effort as possible.

But in fighting with the two Saiyans, Jiren is noticeably beginning to unravel. The Jiren now is taunting the fighters or making comments we would have never heard from the fighter otherwise. This is all due to Goku and Vegeta’s odd teamwork, which has also lead to the downfall of many of the franchise’s villains in the past. Could Jiren be heading to the same fate? Universe 7 hopes so.

