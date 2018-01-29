‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Gave Freeza A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Freeza has been sitting pretty throughout the rest of Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and now that Toppo has become a God of Destruction, Freeza took a bit hit in both hubris and his physical body.

Toppo began his path of destruction on Freeza, and many felt he took the aggressive beating he’s been deserving this entire arc.

After Freeza and Android 17 seemingly overwhelmed Toppo with their combined ki blasts (especially after Freeza hit Toppo with a sneak attack), he wakes up and undergoes a terrifying new transformation. Becoming a God of Destruction and giving up his concepts of Justice and Evil, Toppo unleashes an aggressive assault on Freeza.

Usually such assaults don’t merit much fervor, but Toppo struck Freeza with such an overwhelming aggressiveness that fans recoiled just by the animation of it. Each punch held a resounding crunch and completely devastated Freeza.

This beat down left Freeza completely unconscious as well. After he survives Toppo’s Hakai attack, as the episode mirrors Freeza’s fight with Goku on Namek, Toppo makes an example out of the villain by displaying an even greater since of power.

Freeza is then literally dwarfed in the palm of Toppo’s giant hand as he clutches Freeza and squeezes on it. Threatening that he would have destroyed the villain if it had not been for the Tournament of Power’s rules, he tosses Freeza aside like trash (referencing the fact that Freeza had called him trash earlier in the episode).

This beat down should humble the villain as he lays just near the Tournament of Power ring without falling completely. Fans are definitely wondering as to what Freeza will do after such a beating.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.