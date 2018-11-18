New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc To Bring Back ‘Majin Buu’ Saga Hero

Dragon Ball Super is real close to making its long-awaited comeback, and it seems its return will be bigger than expected. Not only will the franchise hit theaters this winter with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the manga is taking things further with a new arc.

Oh, and as it turns out, a familiar face from Dragon Ball Z will be popping into the upcoming story before too long.

Recently, social media began buzzing when reported leaks from V-Jump‘s next issue surfaced. The pages revealed Dragon Ball Super is planning a new arc set after the ‘Broly’ arc, and a still from the manga set up the return of a long-forgotten character.

Goku: "A certain someone?" Vegeta: "Who's that?"

As you can see above, the drawing in question sees Vegeta and Goku looking at a mysterious figure. The character happens to be one fans met during the ‘Majin Buu’ saga of Dragon Ball Z, and it is none other than Daikaioh.

Yes, that’s right. The Grand Supreme Kai will be making a return, and fans are not sure how that will go down. The character was introduced back in Dragon Ball Z as he lived upon the Sacred World of the Kai. He oversaw portions of Shin’s training, but he was eaten by Majin Buu when the alien infiltrated the land. His absorbed power turned Majin Buu fat, giving him access to more kindness and reason as time moved on. In fact, it is because of the Dai Kaioshin that Majin Buu was able to befriend Mister Satan, but all records point to the deity still being within the alien.

According to the arc’s latest description, it seems the Dai Kaioshin is still within Majin Buu, but a group of people want to free him. In fact, it is the Galactic Patrol looking to free the Kaioshin as they need the deity’s help catching a prisoner, but the consequences that may come from Daikaioh being released may be bigger than anyone anticipated.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”