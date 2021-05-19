Android 12 Announcement Has Been Overtaken By Dragon Ball Fans

✖

The Android 12 is the upcoming operating system developed by Google that will launch later this year, with the company releasing the details of this drastically new endeavor earlier this week, but the announcement has seen an unexpected reaction from Dragon Ball fans who recall certain creations of the Red Ribbon Army's greatest scientist, Dr. Gero. Though the most popular androids clearly remain Android 17 and 18, having recently contributed to Universe 7's victory during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama's franchise has introduced us to plenty of mechanical brawlers throughout its history.

Android 12 was an Android that we weren't ever able to see, being one of the "lesser" creations that Gero had created in the past. During the original series of Dragon Ball, Goku became fast friends with one of these creations in Android 8, who held a striking resemblance to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. While the Androids of 13, 14, and 15 were never made canon, they did appear in the seventh film of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, with 13 absorbing the strength of his two "brothers" to become "Super 13" and become more than a match for Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks in their early Super Saiyan forms.

Twitter User That Boy Jackaboy was one of many netizens that made the hilarious comparison to Google's upcoming operating system and the various mechanical creations of Dr. Gero that have ranged from full-blown villains to shaky allies for the Z Fighters:

Android 12 is coming out. 4 more remain. pic.twitter.com/hVQvXJu6ff — Jack (of the boy variety) (@ThatBoyJackaboy) May 18, 2021

While the anime is currently on hiatus, the manga series for Dragon Ball Super has continued and recently employed the strength of Androids 17 and 18 in the battle against the nefarious sorcerer known as Moro. With their energy as creations of Dr. Gero being impossible for the villain to absorb, the siblings who were once dead set on killing Goku became the perfect allies to the Z Fighters in this battle to save the universe. While they have yet to appear in the latest storyline of the manga, Granolah The Survivor Arc, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if they lent the Z Fighters a helping hand once again.

What do you think of Dragon Ball fans overtaking the Google Android announcement? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.