Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unveils Android 18’s New Look

Dragon Ball Super has dropped the first look at the new design for Android 18 in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! The franchise will finally be returning for its first new anime release in four long years, and soon fans will finally get to see how the world of the series has changed since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. But as fans had figured out with promotional materials for the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be jumping forward several years and this means some major makeovers for fan favorites are going to be needed.

We have seen some makeovers for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that range from notable changes to minimal, but the newest poster for the movie has revealed some new characters making their return to the feature film. This includes the recently revealed Android 18, and she’s gotten a new haircut and outfit for the occasion. You can check out a closer look at Android 18’s updated look for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

A much better look at #DragonBallSuper's new Android 18 and Bulma! pic.twitter.com/GFTTRJLAoE — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) February 20, 2022

It’s yet to be revealed what kind of role Android 18 will be playing in the upcoming movie, but with the confirmation that much of the fight will be focused on Earth and will be involving the returning Red Ribbon Army and some new Androids, it’s highly likely that Android 18 will need to weigh in on everything going down. Luckily it won’t be too long before we can see for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled for a release in Japan this April.

For fans outside of Japan, the movie has been scheduled for a release in North America this Summer. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”