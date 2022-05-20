Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Take on Super 13

✖

Dragon Ball Super is set to introduce some new androids from the Red Ribbon Army this summer via the Shonen franchise's next film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but one of the artists that has drawn the latest chapters of the manga has taken a trip to the past and given Super Android 13 a new look. While 13 only appeared in one Dragon Ball Z movie, he certainly was one of the most powerful androids created by the Red Ribbon Army and is well-known for delivering one of the biggest blows to Goku in the history of the Shonen series.

The seventh movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13!, introduced a number of new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army, taking place in an unknown time period during the Cell Saga. With the movie seeing Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks taking on the three new androids in their Super Saiyan forms, 13 would absorb his fallen comrades to become Super 13 and nearly kill the Z-Fighters in the process. It seems doubtful that 13 will ever make an appearance in the official continuity at this point, but Super Dragon Ball Heroes always seems to have a place for heroes and villains that only appeared in the movies.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared this new take on Super Android 13, with the current artist for Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, taking the opportunity to draw the classic movie villain that wasn't afraid to hit below the belt when it came to fighting the Z-Fighters and attempting to get revenge for Dr. Gero and the Red Ribbon Army:

This month’s special illustration by Toyotaro is Fusion Android 13! pic.twitter.com/Uuoqv2p3bO — Hype (@DbsHype) May 20, 2022

This summer, Android 13 isn't set to make a return to the Shonen franchise, but we will see new androids hit the scene in the forms of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to focus on Gohan and Piccolo, while Goku and Vegeta train off-world alongside the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly on the planet of Whis and Beerus. While the film has revealed that there are plenty of Z-Fighters that are set to make an appearance in the summer release, fans are debating whether the movie will also take the opportunity to bring back Cell, as there are one or two scenes in the marketing material that might point at the biological nightmare's return.

Who was your favorite movie villain from Dragon Ball Z? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website