Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals Brutal Manga Work Schedule

Working in the world of anime and manga is really difficult. So difficult in fact that there is a shortage of artists and creative workers to make up for the folks that are lost due to shifting industries or through burn out. In chatting with the artist in charge of creating the Dragon Ball Super manga, Toyotaro, the website Dragon Ball Super: Nouvelle dove in to just how difficult it was to create these stories month in and month out. Toyotaro also did a break down of his schedule, which definitely seems like it creates a schedule that is nothing but Dragon Ball, day in and day out!

Twitter User Peraperayume documented a translation of Dragon Ball Super: Nouvelle’s interview with the “mangaka” that really explores just how much hard work goes into creating each chapter following Goku and Vegeta’s current fight against the ancient wizard Moro:

Toyotaro walks the interviewer through their schedule, stating that he usually only sleeps six hours per night, waking up and spending each waking hour drawing Dragon Ball and continuing the adventures of the Z-Fighters. The “mangaka” also mentions that some time is dedicated into thinking about the storyboarding of the upcoming chapter, as well as running through specific scenes and changes through Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama.

The problem of “burn out” has been hampering the world of anime and manga for quite some time, with artists needing to dedicate nearly all their waking hours to create their thrilling stories. Creating detailed scenes would be difficult enough with a regular schedule, but working under a time crunch has become a serious hinderance not just in the industry of manga, but other industries across the world such as video games.

Meanwhile, the hard work that goes into Dragon Ball Super’s manga really shows, as the continuing stories of Goku and company are amazingly portrayed by Toyotaro and company. Inspired by the artwork of Akira Toriyama, its clear that a LOT of hard work goes into creating a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super month in and month out.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.