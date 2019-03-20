‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Beerus Leave Planet Namek to Die

One of the most crucial additions to the Dragon Ball series canon was the idea of Destroyers who serve to balance out the universe by destroying planets. The God of Destruction Beerus was made to be a great foe early in Dragon Ball Super because he could wipe out the Earth anytime he wanted. His casual nature made his destructive tendencies all the more fearsome.

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest chapter shows just how callous Beerus can be as he shrugs off the current struggle on New Namek, and leaves it to die by refusing to interfere in that planet’s affairs.

Beerus has been shown as a hands-off God of Destruction before as the series has teased the fact he allowed Freeza to destroy Planet Vegeta, and the latest arc demonstrates his thought process during these kinds of moments. In Chapter 46 of the series, Whis tells Beerus New Namek was rapidly decreasing in energy so he decided to check in on it.

Beerus is excited to hear that the planet is dying, and mentions that he’s been bored. Beerus says he rarely has to lift a finger as new entities often appear in Universe 7 to do his planet destroying job for him. He’s still bored, so Whis asks whether or not he’d want to let the situation play out. Beerus, of course, sticks to his decision as he’s just not interested in a planet with no food.

Whis recinds his line of questions as he sees Goku and Vegeta fighting Planet Eater Moro on Namek. Beerus has been this cold in the series before, and one of the main reasons Dragon Ball Super can exist as a series in the first place is because he rarely gets involved in Goku’s struggles. So this is par for the course.

But considering that Goku and Vegeta are literally beaten to death by Moro, this decision seems utterly devious and careless. It’s another twist of the knife to see Beerus so bored at his lack of things to do, and is even spending his time fishing when fans know there’s a huge planet ending struggle. Then again, it’s what makes Beerus such a special entity in the franchise as not even his own threatened destruction during the Tournament of Power changed how he does things.

