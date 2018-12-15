‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Animator Celebrates Release With New Artwork

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has opened to major fanfare in Japan, and made waves with its special United States premiere, and now even those involved with the production of the film are celebrating.

Favorite Dragon Ball animator Yuya Takahashi shared a cool spread for the film, and now fans are even more excited to see what he contributed to the final project.

Sharing the art to Twitter, Takahashi presents a cool pop-art style poster for the film featuring a charging up Broly at the center while highlighting many of the film’s elements such as the arctic battle setting, Paragus, Goku and Vegeta (in their cool arctic gear), and even Cheelye and Remo, two of the new members of the Freeza Force being introduced in the new film.

While Cheelye and Remo were first thought to be just new side character introductions to flesh out the new Freeza Force, their prominence on the art here implies that the two may be more important than originally let on. Early reports of the film seemed to hint that the two of them were the ones who originally discovered Broly and Paragus on a deserted planet before bringing them to Freeza. If that’s the case, maybe fans should be paying more attention to these two as the film gets closer to its United States release.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in Japanese theaters, and Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters on January 16. Tickets for the film are now on sale, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”