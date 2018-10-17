‘Dragon Ball Super’: Should Broly Become A Recurring Character?

Dragon Ball Super may have shuttered its weekly series awhile back, but Son Goku has no plans to retire. In just a few months, the franchise is slated to return with a big-time film with Broly in tow. So, it isn’t hard to guess what fans are thinking about the comeback.

It’s been awhile since Broly has shown up, but there must be something up his sleeve. If Toei Animation is going to go to such lengths to reboot the fighter, does that mean the character would become a recurring character?

For now, the jury is out on Broly’s franchise future, but Dragon Ball fans have their hunches. Broly is a well-known character after all, and the arguments backing a recurring status for him are hard to ignore.

After all, Broly is one of the franchise’s best-known characters internationally. Despite the Saiyan having debuted in the Dragon Ball Z films, the legendary fighter has gained a huge following. While some have critiqued his lacking personality, Broly is a marketing godsend for the folks at Toei and its various merchandising partners. So, from a profit perspective, the more Broly shows up the better.

The rebooted take on Broly will hopefully clear up any issues fans have with his characterization, and it may give the fighter a platform to show up more often. In the films, Broly’s appearances were always solved easily, and he had little motivation to expand his grudge against Goku. However, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has set up the character with deeper origin roots this time around. It looks like the Saiyan will be exiled from Planet Vegeta since he poses a threat to Vegeta’s prodigal ranking, giving Broly more reason than Cell ever did to challenge the Z-Fighters.

While there’s surely plenty for Dragon Ball to explore with Broly, there are points arguing against him becoming a franchise mainstay. Some fans find the fighter’s appeal in his irregular nature, and it makes his film appearances all the more exciting. If Dragon Ball wants to keep an ace in its pocket, Broly does work like a charm every time.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”