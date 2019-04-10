The ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

We are less than a week away from the debut of the wildly popular anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly on Blu-ray, and now would be the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the Blu-ray / Digital / DVD is on sale for $19.96 on Amazon, which is 13% off the list price and the lowest it has gone during the pre-order period.

Keep in mind that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date (in this case, April 16th). That having been said, if the discount is going to get any bigger, it will happen in the next six days, so you’ll want to lock things down now. It will also preserve the current discount in case it drops back down. The official description for the film reads:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

Note that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly Blu-ray is also available to pre-order at Walmart for the same price with free 2-day shipping. If you don’t have a Prime membership, or Amazon sells out, this would be your best option.

