‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Passes ‘Dragonball Evolution’ Lifetime Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Broly seems to have made good on all its blockbuster promises. With the film screening in the U.S., the anime venture has become a box office success, and it has already taken down one Dragon Ball movie audiences wish had never happened.

Yes, that is right. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already taken Dragonball Evolution out back and showed the film who is boss.

As of January 18, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has gone Super Saiyan at the box office. The animated feature finally made it to the U.S. for a limited-time theatrical run, and it has grossed nearly $13 million domestically. The total is a massive one when considering the film is screening in less than 1,300 theaters, and it has taken Dragonball Evolution to task.

After all, the infamously awful live-action film did not gross much in its domestic run. The movie, which debuted in April 2009, made a measly $9.3 million at the U.S. box office. Its widest release hit up nearly 2,200 theaters upon its release, but its panned reviews made audiences wary of seeing the film.

When it comes to the global box office, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is living large. The film grossed about $57 million internationally ahead of the January 19-20 weekend. That total added with its domestic haul has given the animated movie a worldwide gross of nearly $70 million as is.

And Dragonball Evolution? Well, its worldwide gross did not manage to hit such a high point. The film grossed a very meager $48 million at the international box office, leaving its worldwide gross to peak at about $57.5 million total. The live-action adaptation failed in both its story and marketing, leaving fans of all stages aghast at what had become of Goku. Now, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is stepping up to remind audiences of what the Saiyan can do, and its box office haul has gently reminded Hollywood of the kind of cash it can bring in… so long as its done right.

So, are you surprised by this box office turnout?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.