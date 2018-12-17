‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Opening Weekend Breaks Japanese Box Office Record

Dragon Ball Super may have parted ways with fans this spring when its TV series ended, but the franchise is far from done. This week, the title rolled out its first-ever film for Dragon Ball Super, and it is off to a super start in Japan.

After all, the box office numbers are in, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly broke a big record for the series.

Thanks to Exhibition Relations, fans learned just how well Dragon Ball Super: Broly is doing over in Japan. The film opened up abroad on December 14, and its opening weekend has ended with it having the highest-grossing Dragon Ball opening to date.

My brohan! DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY debuted exclusively in Japan on 467 screens scoring $8.7M–the largest of the franchise. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 16, 2018

“My brohan! DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY debuted exclusively in Japan on 467 screens scoring $8.7M–the largest of the franchise,” the page confirmed.

Looking up the box office receipts, this record isn’t wrong. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has amassed nearly $9 million in its opening weekend, and that is only in Japan. When Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of ‘F’ went live in Japan, it earned about $8.1 million during its opening weekend. This latest venture is topping out the franchise’s last film by nearly a million dollars, and those numbers bode well for Dragon Ball Super: Broly premiering to less than 500 theaters.

Of course, the film is set to earn more box office bank as it prepares for an international release. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will premiere in the U.S. on January 16. The film will also hit theaters in territories like the UK, so it has a chance of becoming the highest-grossing Dragon Ball film period. So, you can see why guys like Broly are feeling good these days.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th.