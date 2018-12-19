‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Final Battle With New Magazine Cover

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out abroad, and the epic film is already going Super Saiyan with fans. Not only has the movie gotten high praise from critics, but fans are hyping the film’s intense fight sequences. So, it is only fair for one magazine to highlight the climatic battle of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans are loving it.

After all, fans cannot get enough of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, and the addition of Broly is just icing on the senzu-flavored cake.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to awe over the next issue of V-Jump when scans of its cover art went live. The artwork appears to come from art director Naohiro Shintani’s hand himself, and fans want to know if they can get a print of the piece now.

V-Jump February 2018 – Dragon Ball Super: Broly pic.twitter.com/BOJA2HrmaQ — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 18, 2018

As you can see above, the artwork shows off Gogeta in his latest form, and Broly is not far behind. In fact, the newcomer takes up the entire background as Broly goes berserk, leaving his green-tinted hair to swamp Gogeta.

Of course, the fusion isn’t about to lie down and let himself be overshadowed. Gogeta is seen powered up into his Super Saiyan Blue form, and he’s ready to show Broly what he can do. With a fist cocked at his hip, Gogeta looks ready to set off a massive energy blast, and fans know this cover is surely setting up a battle to remember. After all, it isn’t everyday Broly struts into the canon, and the fact that his opponent is Gogeta makes everything all the more epic.

So, what do you make of this long-awaited match? Should Gogeta crush Broly, or will the berserk Saiyan come out on top in the end?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.