Former Designer Wonders If Kids Can Even Watch Dragon Ball Super Broly

The former designer for Dragon Ball Super, Tadayoshi Yamamuro, recently had an interview with the French Magazine Animeland, breaking down his history with the popular franchise as well as his thoughts on the recently released feature length film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While he himself was not the designer for the third film in the Super franchise, he definitely had some thoughts on the action choreography for the movie and wondered how exactly kids could watch the movie and keep track of the action that was taking place.

The interview with AnimeLand went in depth with Yamamuro, with the creator noting that the fast and frenzy pace of Dragon Ball Super: Broly made it impossible for him to even finish watching the movie, let alone his children that had purchased it, leading him to wonder just how the younger generation could watch the new film in general.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only brought a new version of the Legendary Super Saiyan into continuity proper, but it gave us new fights that were some of the hardest hitting we’ve seen to date in the franchise. One of the techniques that was incorporated into the fight was a first person viewpoint of Broly beating down Goku, with his power level increasing exponentially throughout the battle itself.

We can understand where Yamamuro is coming from when it comes to the animation, but it certainly didn’t stop us from watching Broly to its finish. It was certainly fast paced, but it also gave us some of the best fights of the Dragon Ball franchise to date, tearing apart the landscape where Goku, Vegeta, and Broly clashed.

Yamamuro also took the opportunity to break down how his animation style has changed over the past few years during his interview, going into detail about how his designs have changed with Dragon Ball.

