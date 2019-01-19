‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Opening Day Box Office Bigger Than ‘Glass’

This past week, both Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Glass released in theaters, and while the two of them have literally nothing else in common, it’s interesting to compare the box office for the two of them. On opening day, Broly absolutely smashed Glass.

Now, some caveats: Dragon Ball Super: Broly is more like an event showing, with few screenings ultimately planned in the United States. Glass, on the other hand, is a more traditional film despite being an M. Night Shyamalan horror/superhero flick. The latter will inevitably see more screens overall, and if fans miss the first ones, there’s going to be more to attend going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all that said, the facts are the facts: Dragon Ball Super: Broly made $7.06 million box office gross on its first day, and Glass made $3.7 million box office gross on its first day. Ultimately, Glass is expected to have a bigger opening weekend, but if we’re just comparing the respective first days for the films, Broly did incredibly well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the latter film to the United States on January 16th, and tickets for both are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of Dragon Ball Super: Broly here, and ComicBook.com’s review of Glass here.

What do you think? Are you planning to see both films in theater, or maybe just one? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as follows in promotional material:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”