‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Gogeta’s Base Form and Super Saiyan Designs

A new promo video for Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out, and it has dropped the big reveal that fans have been waiting for: the official canon version of Gogeta, aka the Fusion Dance form of Goku and Vegeta!

As with anything Dragon Ball Super related, fans want to know all the details of how Gogeta’s powers and stages of transformation will look in the film, and thanks to the new footage, we have great looks at Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s designs for Gogeta’s Base Form and Super Saiyan mode!

This version of Gogeta in his base form looks a lot closer to the version of the character from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games, rather than the classic version that Shigeyasu Yamauchi debuted in his Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn film. It incorporates a lot more of Vegeta’s smarmy attitude, while still retaining that Goku “battle serious” look.

As you can see above, Gogeta will be battling Broly in the fiery planet setting we’ve seen in trailers – the same place where Broly is seen going berserk, and attacking the likes of Freeza and Whis, in addition to clearly having it out with Gogeta. Even when fused, Goku and Vegeta don’t seem to be able to match Broly’s berserker Saiyan rage. That’s why they have to kick it up a notch:

This design for Gogeta in Super Saiyan form looks almost like the design for Gohan from the Cell Games arc of Dragon Ball Z (especially around the hairline). Director Tatsuya Nagamine definitely throws in an ode to Yamauchi’s original Gogeta Super Saiyan design in this updated version, which is probably just one of many great Easter eggs buried in the visual designs of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

What’s crazy is that even SSJ Gogeta is not enough to take down this new version of Broly. In his original Dragon Ball Z debut, SSJ Gogeta was the top tier of the fused character’s power – but this is the new era of Dragon Ball Super, and now things have reached a whole new level that Gogeta will have to step up to…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.