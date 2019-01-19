‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Dragon Ball’s Quantum Realm

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is earning some record box office receipts and overwhelmingly positive critical buzz, for what fans deem as a straight-up action movie extravaganza.

Fans are so enamored with the visual design and insane momentum of Broly’s epic battle with Goku and Vegeta that one aspect of the extensive fight sequence is largely falling through the cracks of discussion. That would be the moment in Dragon Ball Super: Broly where the fighting gets so crazy intense that it seems to punch a hole in reality itself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final stage of the battle with Broly sees the lost Saiyan inspired to go full Super Saiyan after a suffering a terrible tragedy. Broly’s unique ability to channel Great Ape power through his human form makes his Super Saiyan transformation an insane power boost that strips away all semblance of reason and control. Broly effectively becomes the strongest fighter Goku and Vegeta have ever faced, and the two are forced to learn and use the Fusion dance to become the even more powerful warrior, Gogeta.

Gogeta and Broly battle inside a volcano in Earth’s arctic region, and both fighters display more power than anything we’ve seen in the series. However, while Goku and Vegeta have the unequaled combined might of their respective Super Saiyan Blue forms, Broly’s ability to perpetually break new limits and exponentially increase his power keeps him right in step with his fused opponent. The two begin to battle so hard and fast that at one point they open some kind of tear in reality, and the fight enters some kind of metaphysical realms of abstract shapes and color, which can only be compared to the Quantum Realm of Marvel’s Ant-Man movie series (and presumably the upcoming Avengers: Endgame).

To be very clear: we have no idea what this strange realm is that Broly and Gogeta enter, and the film doesn’t not even pretend to try to explain it. After a short sequence of the ‘Broly vs. Gogeta’ fight speeding through the insane visuals of this other dimension, the pair of fighters warp(?) right back to the physical plane, where the fight is finished with a massive Kamehameha, and a last-minute Dragon Ball wish that spares Broly’s life.

On the one hand, this ‘Dragon Ball Quantum Realm’ seems like a frivolous addition – a sequence meant to push the visual splendor of DBS:B to another level. Then again, the sophistication of the animation suggests that a sequence like this wouldn’t just be added for no reason. It’s meant to convey something, and it will be very interesting to learn from Akira Toriyama and Broly‘s creative team what that was – and if this mysterious “Quantum Realm” will play a role in the series future.

What did you think about this strange moment during Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.