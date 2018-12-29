‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Shows-Off New Gogeta Action

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has only been out in Japan for two weeks and the success of the film has already topped previous releases in franchise. It’s not hard to see why as fans have been excited to see the new versions of Broly and Gogeta duke it out.

The film launched a new TV promo in Japan celebrating the success of the film over its opening weeks and it shows-off some new Gogeta action not revealed before. But there might also be some spoilers, naturally, so tread carefully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Dragon Ball Super Broly CM :

@.@ pic.twitter.com/FgVNAo4SMl — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) December 27, 2018

As shared by @Spy_0taku on Twitter, the new promo features a fierce new look at one of Gogeta’s new attacks. Charging up a special version of the Kamehameha Wave (which might be enhanced by Vegeta’s skills given the different way Gogeta’s hands are positioned), Gogeta launches it in an impressively animated sequence. There’s also a brief shot of Whis, most likely reacting to Gogeta’s power. Finally toward the end of the promo, is the new Gogeta attack used in the first official teaser when he was officially announced that seems to be a large column of explosive ki energy.

There are also a few scattered shots throughout that may very well be spoilers, but seem harmless in the way they are presented out of context. There’s a new shot of Freeza, a quick shot of a Saiyan using their Oozaru form, and a final shot of a intense Goku walking out of a light.

Though the promo is short, it definitely hypes up the coming Gogeta and Broly action for fans anxious to see the film themselves. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently now playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”